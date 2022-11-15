Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. 7,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Fiverr International Trading Up 10.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.68.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
