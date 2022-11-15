Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. 7,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Fiverr International Trading Up 10.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 6,838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

