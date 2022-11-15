FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Up 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $54.07. 74,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.