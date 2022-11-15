Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £143.45 ($168.56).

FLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($129.26) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($162.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £151.47 ($177.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £113.50 ($133.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,536.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($86.25) and a 12-month high of £121.35 ($142.60). The company has a market cap of £19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

