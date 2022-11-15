Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FIAC remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,855. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

