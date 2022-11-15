Forsta AP Fonden Has $35.03 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 282,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

