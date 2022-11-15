Forsta AP Fonden Has $38.07 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.



Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.17. 26,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.



Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.



Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.



In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

