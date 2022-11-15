Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,900 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 217.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9,792.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

AMGN traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.89. 38,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

