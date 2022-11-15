Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 79,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

