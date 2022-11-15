Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fortinet by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 42.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,715. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

