Fortis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4116 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 1.4 %

FTS stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,341,000 after buying an additional 196,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,240,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.