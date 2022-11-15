freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.99) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

