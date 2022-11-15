Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Shares Down 4%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Fremont Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

