Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 74.24 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frenkel Topping Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.05. The stock has a market cap of £94.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,712.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frenkel Topping Group

In other news, insider Richard Fraser sold 250,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($176,263.22). In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 6,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £3,871,500 ($4,549,353.70). Also, insider Richard Fraser sold 250,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($176,263.22).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

