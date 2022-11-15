Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 11,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.