Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.19 million and $10.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.