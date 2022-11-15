Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
FTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.