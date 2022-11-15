Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

