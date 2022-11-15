Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Fuji Media

(Get Rating)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

