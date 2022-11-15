Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.