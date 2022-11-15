Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 11.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) rose 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.28. Approximately 297,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 930,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 14.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$472.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$330,002.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,949,022.18.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Stories

