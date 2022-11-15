Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of GALNF remained flat at 77.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Galenica has a 52 week low of 77.80 and a 52 week high of 77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 77.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GALNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

