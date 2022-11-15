GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 482,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,401. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

