GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of GAN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Insider Transactions at GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

See Also

