Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $21.30 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00012476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
