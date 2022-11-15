GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $15.48. GDS shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 41,682 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

GDS Trading Up 19.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

