GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Raised to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($38.14) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.96) to €33.40 ($34.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.11) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of GEAGY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

