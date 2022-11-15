Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

