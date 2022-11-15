Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

