Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 949.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDBF remained flat at $2,928.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,898.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,287.46. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,645.88 and a 52-week high of $5,242.16.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

