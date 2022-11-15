Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 91.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

