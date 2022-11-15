Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,952 Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Startek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

