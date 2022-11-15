Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 109,024 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 53.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 449,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $118,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

