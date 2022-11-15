Gladius Capital Management LP Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

