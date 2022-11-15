Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

