Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $85,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 992.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 144,554 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $7,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

