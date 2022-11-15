Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,846 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

