Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,806 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

