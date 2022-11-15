Gladius Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 168,053 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIG opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

