Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $58,000 Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

