Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Down 4.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 4,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 139,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.