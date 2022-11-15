GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for 3.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $37,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. 16,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,564. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

