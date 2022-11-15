GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

GoHealth Stock Performance

GOCO stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoHealth by 461.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 102,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

