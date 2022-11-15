GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
GoHealth Stock Performance
GOCO stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.