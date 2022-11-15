Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

