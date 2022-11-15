Goldfinch 24-Hour Volume Reaches $250,410.60 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $250,410.60 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,338,868 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

