Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56,150.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $356.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

