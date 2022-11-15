Grab (GRAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.