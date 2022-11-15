Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$95.57.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

