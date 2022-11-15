Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

GDLC traded up 0.17 on Tuesday, reaching 5.65. 82,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.15 and its 200-day moving average is 8.88. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 5.10 and a twelve month high of 33.72.

