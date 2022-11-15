Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

