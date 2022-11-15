Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Green Dot Stock Performance
NYSE GDOT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,111. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.