Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,111. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

