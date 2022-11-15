Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

